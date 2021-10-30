Still The Worst People In The World

Oct 29 (Reuters) - A group of mostly Republican critics of former U.S. President Donald Trump claimed responsibility on Friday for a demonstration in the Virginia governor's campaign that recalled an infamous 2017 rally in the state.
The Lincoln Project said it was behind the use of tiki torches outside a Republican candidate's bus that mimicked the rally by white supremacists in Charlottesville. The earlier event turned deadly when a car driven into a crowd by a self-described neo-Nazi killed a counter-protester.
Dumb for Republicans to be outraged by this, but also dumb to show up in Charlottesville as tiki torch re-enactors.