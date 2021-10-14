Two-time Pulitzer Prize winner Nicholas Kristof is ditching The New York Times after 37 years ahead of an expected run for Oregon governor.He's had as much of a real job as I have, except with more paid assistants. I shouldn't be governor either. Maybe the guy who sits in the corner of the meetings, mostly quietly but occasionally expressing my displeasure. Senior adviser. That kind of thing.
Thursday, October 14, 2021
Sure, Nick
Leaving side my opinions of his work at the New York Times, "haven't had a real job in a couple of decades" is probably not the best qualification for governor. More than that, this kind of "I'm a smart guy with common sense who knows how to get things done make me governor" view is corrosive.
