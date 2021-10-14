Thursday, October 14, 2021

Sure, Nick

Leaving side my opinions of his work at the New York Times, "haven't had a real job in a couple of decades" is probably not the best qualification for governor. More than that, this kind of "I'm a smart guy with common sense who knows how to get things done make me governor" view is corrosive.
Two-time Pulitzer Prize winner Nicholas Kristof is ditching The New York Times after 37 years ahead of an expected run for Oregon governor.
He's had as much of a real job as I have, except with more paid assistants. I shouldn't be governor either. Maybe the guy who sits in the corner of the meetings, mostly quietly but occasionally expressing my displeasure. Senior adviser. That kind of thing.
by Atrios at 10:50