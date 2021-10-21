The Best Of Times

I'm not even getting into whether Gulf War I was "good" or "bad"! It doesn't even matter! It was just light entertainment to these people, a funny story about the general and the party.
Tens of thousands of people were killed! And, ok, everyone needs a bit of downtime, but even if for appearances sake, only, didn't the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff have anything better to do two weeks before a war than put on a penguin suit and be a prop at Sally's party? I suppose that was, actually, his job.