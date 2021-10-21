Thursday, October 21, 2021

The Best Of Times

Just thinking again about how these people, the royal court of DC (then if not now) were reminiscing about the time The Greatest American General And The Best Man In America, Colin Powell, was very hilarious and witty at a New Year's Eve party, joking about how we were about to go slaughter a bunch of people.

I'm not even getting into whether Gulf War I was "good" or "bad"! It doesn't even matter! It was just light entertainment to these people, a funny story about the general and the party.

Tens of thousands of people were killed! And, ok, everyone needs a bit of downtime, but even if for appearances sake, only, didn't the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff have anything better to do two weeks before a war than put on a penguin suit and be a prop at Sally's party? I suppose that was, actually, his job.

by Atrios at 11:30