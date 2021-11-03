Do Clap Popular Clap Things Clap

I'm not actually on any super insider email lists anymore as I unsubscribed from them all several years ago, but one can easily see when the talking points go out and are echoed in various places. I am not faulting the practice, but honestly most of the time it seems to be a way to signal you're a team player more than being designed to actually convince anyone.
Given huge loss of white women, maybe - just spitballing here - Dems should rethink dropping paid medical and family leave out of #BuildBackBetter https://t.co/r0ScapOhrN— Tom Perriello (@tomperriello) November 3, 2021