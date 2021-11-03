Wednesday, November 03, 2021

Do Clap Popular Clap Things Clap

The thing is, you actually have to do them, not just spend decades vibeing them, passing some half assed measures at best, and send out talking points to everyone to clap louder for what you've done (or, not even, yet!)

I'm not actually on any super insider email lists anymore as I unsubscribed from them all several years ago, but one can easily see when the talking points go out and are echoed in various places. I am not faulting the practice, but honestly most of the time it seems to be a way to signal you're a team player more than being designed to actually convince anyone.

by Atrios at 13:30