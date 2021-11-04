Everybody's Fault But Mine

The one thing we can't do is examine what the candidate with his $40+ million budget did right or wrong, instead we should blame other people whose primary job isn't, actually, electing Terry McAuliffe.
KAINE tells reporters: “Democrats in Congress hurt Terry McAuliffe.” Calls out “purist” demands on BBB.— bryan metzger (@metzgov) November 3, 2021
I asked him to what extent he faults McAuliffe:
“You know, there's a million reasons behind any victory or loss, but that's not productive right now.”
I imagine most of us have had some people in our lives who never take responsibility for anything. They aren't good people.