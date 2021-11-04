Thursday, November 04, 2021

Everybody's Fault But Mine

The one thing we can't do is examine what the candidate with his $40+ million budget did right or wrong, instead we should blame other people whose primary job isn't, actually, electing Terry McAuliffe.

I imagine most of us have had some people in our lives who never take responsibility for anything. They aren't good people.

