The meta* discussion right now is, actually, how the Democrats can get more racist, and as always these discussions reflect the racism of the person arguing it which they project onto Real Americans. "Biden has to prove he's not woke by making sure my white child gets into Stuyvesant High. Cleetus demands it!"
dems are gonna look themselves in the mirror, take a deep breath and tell themselves 'we gotta get more racist'— raandy (@randygdub) November 9, 2016
Terry McAuliffe would've won if black people would just stop publicly existing!
Racist "liberals" are the fucking worst. What annoys me the most is they think people can't see what they're doing. Graduates of top schools really think everyone is dumber than they are, that they can pull toddler-level deception and expect people to fall for it.
*meta because some people dance around it obscurely, while some are dumb enough to say what they mean