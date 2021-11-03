Wednesday, November 03, 2021

Green Shoots

The Obama administration quickly pivoted to "just keep saying things are fine and then they are, and if they aren't it's because people got the wrong college degrees and play too many video games." In ways, of course, things are better than 2010, but the pandemic has had a lot of weird impacts that aren't neatly captured in the data in a way that is consistent with the past. There are some sociopaths in and around the Biden administration, along with some good people, and this makes total sense to them. Plus they hate doing anything to help people.
