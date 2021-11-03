In ways, of course, things are better than 2010, but the pandemic has had a lot of weird impacts that aren't neatly captured in the data in a way that is consistent with the past. There are some sociopaths in and around the Biden administration, along with some good people, and this makes total sense to them. Plus they hate doing anything to help people.
You might think we are making this up. Sadly no:— The Debt Collective (@StrikeDebt) November 3, 2021
"But other advisers worry that continuing an emergency pandemic relief program into 2022 could undercut the administration’s messaging about the strength of the economic recovery." https://t.co/J0adQNN2gg
Wednesday, November 03, 2021
Green Shoots
The Obama administration quickly pivoted to "just keep saying things are fine and then they are, and if they aren't it's because people got the wrong college degrees and play too many video games."
by Atrios at 16:25