Several voters cited a radio advertisement that had been playing on local stations saying Black voters should not back Mr. McAuliffe because Democrats cared about Black communities only during election season. They rejected the ad’s plea to stay home but said the general theme resonated, and they urged Democrats in Congress to pass bold legislation on President Biden’s core campaign promises, including climate change, police reform and economic investments in Black communities.(Credit where credit is due to theat fucking newspaper)
Friday, November 05, 2021
Harm Reduction
Often the best African-American voters can hope for, they support it anyway, then get blamed for existing.
by Atrios at 19:50