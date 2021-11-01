I Shit On Your Efforts

Preening senators trying to be the heroes of their own stories, and cable news playing along, is not what "politics" should be. It shouldn't be some stupid cable news drama, and if anyone is wondering why Biden's poll numbers are slipping, it actually isn't because they've failed to pass the bills, it's because people have been listening to this stupid show for months now and they're annoyed and bored by it. The babble of useless assholes is all they hear.
Manchin just dumped all over it, again. Good, I guess, as it hopefully prevents the Charlie Browns in the House from running to kick the football.