Not sure how you win a Dem primary, or the general election, without good Philly turnout, but sure, man, run with this. Can go hang with Harold Ford when it's done. *Goes great, actually, she has a highly paid gig going on teevee telling Democrats how to win.
If you want a Senator who runs as a Socialist, feeds the GOP attack ads, & didn't help with infrastructure, I'M NOT YOUR GUY.— Conor Lamb (@ConorLambPA) November 8, 2021
That's not how you beat Republicans. I know because I've actually done it & will again.
I'm a normal Democrat who supports jobs & wins elections. #PASen
Monday, November 08, 2021
"Normal Democrat"
Ask Claire "Not one of those crazy Democrats" McCaskill* how this goes.
