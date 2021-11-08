Monday, November 08, 2021

"Normal Democrat"

Ask Claire "Not one of those crazy Democrats" McCaskill* how this goes. Not sure how you win a Dem primary, or the general election, without good Philly turnout, but sure, man, run with this. Can go hang with Harold Ford when it's done. *Goes great, actually, she has a highly paid gig going on teevee telling Democrats how to win.
by Atrios at 10:00