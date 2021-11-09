Promises Made

"Which campaign promises do the press focus on, and which do they ignore or even disparage" is a good way to judge the priorities of our elite political press.
Some lies are good, some broken promises are good. Others are bad! It's weird.
Related: is the "nation divided" when something polls 50-50 or when it polls 70-30? You see both!
Lowering Medicare prescription drug prices:— Political Polls (@Politics_Polls) November 8, 2021
Support 88%
Oppose 12%
.
Medicare coverage for dental, eye and hearing:
Support 84%
Oppose 16%
.
Paid family and medical leave:
Support 73%
Oppose 27%
.
Universal pre-K for children:
Support 67%
Oppose 33%