More than a year after Fox News fired him over complaints about “willful sexual misconduct in the workplace,” Ed Henry has quietly returned to right-wing media, landing at a fringe outlet with ties to Steve Bannon.How is political coverage the way it is? Mystery.
Real America’s Voice is a fledgling internet and satellite TV network starring mostly obscure MAGA hangers-on, with the exception of former Donald Trump confidants like Steve Bannon, whose daily War Room podcast airs on the channel, and the ex-president’s Ukraine conspiracy architect John Solomon, who partnered with RAV to produce “news” content for the network.
Sunday, November 07, 2021
The CNN to Fox Pipeline
Everyone in the business pretends not to remember, but many prominent Fox news "journalists" and former journalists (not just the official opinion people) spent many years at CNN. Including Ed Henry.
