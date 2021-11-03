Wednesday, November 03, 2021
The Media Isn't Going To Do Your Job For You
I've spent a lot of time (justifiably) complaining about aspects of political news coverage, but one lesson from that is they are what they are, aren't going to change, and can't be relied on. It is maddening when political journalists blame the democrats for their shitty coverage of them, essentially saying, "you have to get better at manipulating us!" as if this was not an indictment of their whole profession. But, well, you go to elections with the media you have and you'd better figure out a better plan than relying on Blake and Maggie and Jeremy and Joseph to get your message out.
by Atrios at 10:00