The Politics Show

We all experience in different ways, of course, but some of it filters out to everybody, even mostly nonpolitical people. Months of the Manchin show is not a good show! No one has the science of irregular and swing voters down, but there's no one who has enjoyed this particular clown show.
Of course I want good policy to pass, but from a purely cynical how-to-win-the-next-election perspective (also important!), it's the shitty show that matters more than the subtance of moving target policies.
Tell your senators to shut the fuck up, is what I'm saying.