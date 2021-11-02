Tuesday, November 02, 2021

The Politics Show

We all experience in different ways, of course, but some of it filters out to everybody, even mostly nonpolitical people. Months of the Manchin show is not a good show! No one has the science of irregular and swing voters down, but there's no one who has enjoyed this particular clown show.

Of course I want good policy to pass, but from a purely cynical how-to-win-the-next-election perspective (also important!), it's the shitty show that matters more than the subtance of moving target policies.

Tell your senators to shut the fuck up, is what I'm saying.

by Atrios at 09:00