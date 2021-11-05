What's Going On Here

The family has 9 children and claim to purchase 12 gallons of milk weekly. The milk price inflation claimed wasn't anywhere near correct. Even *if completely true,* (48 gallons*.80)= 39 bucks. A lot of money? Well, not nothing, but...
"A gallon of milk was $1.99. Now it's $2.79. When you buy 12 gallons a week times four weeks, that's a lot of money."@EvanMcS goes grocery shopping with the Stotlers and shows us how badly inflation is hitting the middle class. pic.twitter.com/39hPPRHLja— Brianna Keilar (@brikeilarcnn) November 4, 2021
Left out was that in Biden's dystopia, 9 children gets you a shitload of money in the form of the child tax credit. A lot of fucking money. Pretty sure it dwarfs the increase in grocery prices.
After getting a lot of criticism, our man Evan claimed the critics were making fun of the family instead of him, and called everybody assholes.
Just another example of, "we talk about whatever Republicans talk about that day, and don't even bother to see if any of it makes any sense."
"Large family blessed by Benevolent Biden Bucks from the CTC" is certainly a more relevant story than "family destroyed by made up milk price increases."