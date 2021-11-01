You're Doing It The Wrong Way

Republicans claim they'd support a thing if only the Democrats would do it the right way, New York Times reporter types it up.
Some business groups and G.O.P. proponents of a paid leave program believe that if it had been broken out and negotiated with Republicans, the way a $1 trillion infrastructure package was at Mr. Biden’s urging, it could have survived, and some think it still could resurrected as a bipartisan initiative.
Alas, the 2022 Bipartisan Paid Leave Act failed because twitter user CastroChavez69 did a mean tweet about Susan Collins.