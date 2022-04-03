House Republicans Tire of Madison Cawthorn’s Antics. Some in His District Have, Too. For Mr. Cawthorn, a pro-Trump North Carolina congressman, youthful brashness that helped him win his seat now strikes some voters as recklessness.That's the subhead but the article doesn't offer anything more solid than this.
An internal poll of likely Republican voters this month for a Cawthorn rival showed the congressman leading the field with 52 percent and 17 percent undecided. “Cawthorn is right on the bubble of the 50 percent mark; incumbents who slip below that during the campaign are in danger,’’ wrote Glen Bolger, a top Republican pollster who conducted the poll.He only needs 30% to win this primary without a runoff, so with him over 50 and with 8 candidates, he's likely to win!
"House Republicans a little mad, incumbent still likely to win" is the story here, but Trip Gabriel III is a regular "create my own narrative" guy. The Styles section was his earlier haunt.