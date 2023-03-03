Still They Know They're Right

Jon Chait would've killed a million Iraqis, burning down every school and orphanage in the country, before admitting The Left Was Right. If you go back and read his Iraq war-era opinion pieces, they're mostly about how The Left Is Still Wrong, Somehow, No Matter What, And, As Always, Juvenile And Irrational.
Donald Trump cheats at golf because fuck you, he's Donald Trump. But he also cheats at golf because he knows he is actually the best golfer, and cheating is just his way of making the evidence conform to this reality.
These dipshists are correct, no matter what. It is unfathomable that a pig person like me is correct, and certainly unfathomable that they should have to hear the incoherent grunts coming from an actual trans person.
Not backing down from their dipshittery is just making clear that even when they're wrong, they're right, because they can never be wrong.