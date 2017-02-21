Because Black People Are Stupid

But in a town hall meeting last week, Eichelberger reportedly made a comment about urban public education with particularly alarming overtones. According to a report in a local newspaper, the senator thinks too many dollars are wasted trying to get minority kids into college -- when what a lot of them need is vocational training.
Here's how his remarks were reported in the Cumberland County-based Sentinel newspaper:
He then moved into a critique of Pennsylvania’s “inner city” education programs, positing that money was being misspent on pushing minority students from high school into college instead of into vocational programs.
“They’re pushing them toward college and they’re dropping out,” Eichelberger said. “They fall back and don’t succeed, whereas if there was a less intensive track, they would.”
Pennsylvania systematically and deliberately underfunds schools in areas with people of color, and a lot of the money in Philadelphia gets siphoned off, according to state law, to for profit charter grifters (not all charters are bad, of course, but the charter law is designed for grifters).