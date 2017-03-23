Thursday, March 23, 2017
Obama Wasn't That Great
I don't say that to bash him, but I get frustrated by people who are blind to what went wrong the past 8 years, not all of which was the fault of Republicans (especially when you include the fact that Obama shares some blame in their being elected in the first place). It isn't about dwelling in the past, it's about recognizing that after 8 years of Obama things are still fucked up and bullshit. I don't really like the framing of elections as "stay the course" or "status quo" but for whatever reasons (and there are reasons), a lot of Americans don't think America is already great. Life is tough. People often blame the wrong things when that is the case, but that doesn't mean it isn't true.
by Atrios at 11:00