It isn't actually normal for outlets like Politico to write stuff like this. Covering for the, um, imperfections of elderly senators is pretty standard.
Mississippi GOP Sen. Thad Cochran insists that he is not retiring from Congress, despite widespread speculation about the veteran lawmaker’s health and political future.

The 79-year-old Cochran appeared frail and at times disoriented during a brief hallway interview on Wednesday. He was unable to answer whether he would remain chairman of the Appropriations Committee, and at one point, needed a staffer to remind him where the Senate chamber is located.

Reasonable to ask why they are breaking from this tradition.
