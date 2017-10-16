Excellent Pee Tape Content

From Beutler.
One thing people forget, in part because it was pushed aside by 9/11 and Iraq, and in part because people just forget the damn Bush era (and yes it was a long time ago now I get it), was that the operating principle when the Bushies came into office was... ABC. Anything But Clinton. The focus was foreign policy because that was what Cheney was interested in, but really it was applied to everything. They, too, wanted to destroy everything their predecessor did, openly bragged about it, and people in the media thought it was cute and funny. And then Bush kept us safe on 9/11 and the rest is history.