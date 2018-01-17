Wednesday, January 17, 2018

Norms

I think the "STOP NORMALIZING THIS!!!" is a bit overdone, but it's obvious that the press is just accepting things they would never just accept from other presidents (certainly not ones with a -D after their name). The press is not omnipotent, but though they pretend not to they, collectively if not individually, have the power to create scandals when they want to, to "monster" people when they want to. We've all lived through nightly flood the zone coverage of certain issues. We know they can do this. Who knew Congressional witnesses could "choose" how and whether to cooperate without invoking any relevant valid legal doctrine to do so. Things change fast!

Steve Bannon’s attorney relayed questions, in real time, to the White House during a House Intelligence Committee interview of the former Trump chief strategist.

That’s according to people familiar with the closed-door session who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak publicly.

During the day-long interview Tuesday, Bannon’s attorney Bill Burck was asking the White House counsel’s office by phone whether his client could answer the questions. He was told by that office not to discuss his work on the transition or in the White House.

When Trump is gone we will be back to tan suits being month long scandals for President Democrat. I'm not sure that's good or bad, but...
by Atrios at 12:26