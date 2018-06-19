(CNN)The armed man who for more than an hour blocked a highway near the Hoover Dam with an armored truck and held a sign that said "Release the OIG report" is in an Arizona jail accused of several felonies, police said Saturday.
Matthew Phillip Wright, 30, of Henderson, Nevada, is accused of terrorist acts, unlawful flight from law enforcement, carrying a weapon in the commission of a felony and misconduct involving weapons. He also faces a misdemeanor charge of blocking a highway.
"Release the OIG report" apparently refers to the US Justice Department's internal watchdog report on the department's handling of the Hillary Clinton email probe. The 568-page report was released this week, leaving Wright's message unclear.
Tuesday, June 19, 2018
A Healthy Political Movement
Good job everybody.
by Atrios at 08:58