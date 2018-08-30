Maybe Because You Lie All The Time, Regularly Confess To Crimes, And Have A Known Habit Of Not Paying Your Bills

Trump has told confidants that some of his aides have highly competent lawyers such as Lowell, who represents Kushner, and William A. Burck, who represents McGahn as well as former White House chief of staff Reince Priebus and former White House chief strategist Stephen K. Bannon.
“He wonders why he doesn’t have lawyers like that,” said one person who has discussed the matter with Trump.
Another adviser said Trump remarked this year, “I need a lawyer like Abbe.”
Also you think "being a teevee lawyer" is the same as being "a competent lawyer."