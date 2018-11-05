Hard To Beat A Foe That Doesn't Give A Shit

But this year, the Chinese have all but stopped buying. The largest market for one of America’s largest exports has shut its doors. The Chinese government imposed a tariff on American soybeans in response to the Trump administration’s tariffs on Chinese goods. The latest federal data, through mid-October, shows American soybean sales to China have declined by 94 percent from last year’s harvest.
One can have troubles with our general free trade regime, and especially the elite discourse and unwavering Friedmanesque faith in globollocks, and also get that President Deals isn't going to "win" any trade wars.