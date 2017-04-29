Stupid Voters

You can blame individual voters for being stupid. I mean, fight with your crazy uncle for voting Trump or yell at your hippie friend for writing in Bernie in the general election, or whatever. Fight with random people on the internet about it if that's your thing (and of course it is). I think people who voted for Trump AND people who voted for Jill Stein are idiots (and not just out of "must Stop Trump!" considerations - Stein seems horrible). But after we're done telling people they're idiots - and they are! - a lot of money is going to be raised and spent to figure out how to get a plurality of votes for candidates in congressional races and then a plurality of votes in enough states for a presidential candidate. Some of that will involve getting a few Trump voters to vote D, some of that will involve getting your stupid Bernie voting hippie friend to vote D, and some of that will involve getting some of the people who didn't vote for whatever reason to vote D.
And that's how the game is played.