The Amazon Games

I don't care if Philadelphia wins the Amazon olympics. Likely the city and/or state will hand over the entire treasury to lure them to come and I doubt that would be worth it. Still from a purely "arguing about things on the internet" sense, of course Philly is the obvious choice. It's cheap and we have an underutilized and massive (if flawed) transit system and it's probably the most walkable city in the country (yes, yes, NYC is NYC and you really can't compare anything else to it, but NYC has absurd real estate prices).