I've experienced shortage problems at my local Whole Foods a couple of times recently
, though I have no idea if it's related. It's one thing if they're out of kelp or something, but another if you can't be sure you'll find onions and potatoes and other basic staples. Twice I've had to go the Other Supermarket across the street for really basic stuff.
But Whole Foods employees say the problems began before the acquisition. They blame the shortages on a buying system called order-to-shelf that Whole Foods implemented across its stores early last year.
Supermarkets need to be overstocked. Yes that'll lead to waste, but...