It's Their City

Back in 1995 when Newt Gingrich became Speaker of the House, he started running daily morning press conferences. They were covered. I don't remember how long they lasted, but they were a thing.
After 9/11, George Bush gave almost daily appearances. They were something like "George Bush stands in front of flags, at a flag factory, and talks about flags." It was always covered.
After Obama was elected, the press decided there were 3 political parties in the country: Democrats, Republicans, and The Tea Party. This necessitated giving The Tea Party a State of the Union response because that's a totally normal thing the press does, providing an extra platform to some random caucus in Congress. The Congressional Black Caucus doesn't get an extra response. The Congressional Progressive Caucus doesn't get an extra response. The Tea Party? Sure.
The press covers Donald Trump's every tweet as if it is important news, and every word salad rally as an important prime time address. They did not do this with Obama. They respond to criticism of this by disingenuously arguing that "critics don't think what the president says is newsworthy!!!"
It is. It just isn't normally covered this way and you know it and thanks for destroying the country.