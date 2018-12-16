There are people I don't like and the hero worship of them grates me especially, but in general I just don't get the whole phenomenon. Except me. You can worship me. Give me all your money. All hail Atrios. Tithe to go to heaven. Praise AtriosJeebus.
I think uncritical sage support is more of a right wing thing, but it isn't just. I don't want to fight about anybody in particular so I won't mention names, but over the long history of doing this sucky blog I've never stopped being surprised by people saying things like, "Person X has never been wrong about anything." Everybody is wrong about stuff!