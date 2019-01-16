The People Who I Know Fly

There was some report (too lazy to look for it) about GOP lawmakers basically saying that the shutdown is going to keep going until TSA workers stage a sickout and people get inconvenienced at the airport. Basically nobody cares about poor people problems or "mere" federal workers and also the needs of actual rich people can be addressed. Airline travel is the sweet spot. It's the thing that upper income people, including media people, do. And while not everybody flies regularly, quite a lot of people do fly. So it's the activity that enough not poor people engage in that if it's disrupted the assholes who rule us might pay attention. I'm not sure there's anything else similar?