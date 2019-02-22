John Risely's South African Adventure

This is a great investigative news story over at The Halifax Examiner
. Tim Bousquet lays it all out, from Nova Scotia to South Africa under apartheid, with side trips to Portugal, Saudi Arabia, and England. The big, corporate news outlets aren't doing these stories so it's up to the small independents to pick up the slack. This kind of story costs a lot of money to produce, all of which Tim had to lay out up front with no guarantee the story would see a return or even just pay for itself. It is more than worth the price of a monthly subscription.