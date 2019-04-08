Monday, April 08, 2019
Not Tough Enough For Trump
We all know Kristjen Nielsen was more than a willing accomplice in, and extreme liar about, Trump's baby cage program. That she made Trump mad by not willing to just start bombing the baby cage camps or whatever the point of contention was is a narrative which serves them both. Really I tried to stop it, she cries! And, yes, especially because she is a woman (this was part of her job, PR wise) this is a narrative many will be eager to believe, and soon she will be getting job offers and cable news gigs and Harvard Fellowships and whatever else because that's how America works. Fuck yeah.
