Bret Stephens has been paid a lot of money to bless New York Times readers with *yet another* column about how people are mean to him on the internet. It's the Twitter Mob now, not Blogofascism, but it's the same thing really. Rich white guys who never heard a word of criticism in their lives actually think it's a valuable use of your subscription money to inform you that being mean to rich white guys with tenured newspaper columns is (I am not kidding) equivalent to the two minutes of hate and proof that twitter users are now overseeing The Terror in America.
These are incredibly silly people and they run the country.