Lynching Postcards

The sad truth is a decent chunk of the population is pretty damn cruel. I don't mean indifferent or selfish or merely "I got mine, fuck you," but actively cruel, taking enjoyment in the suffering of others. Every time someone says or writes "this is not who we are" as if America is a special angelic country filled with nothing but good and nice people and any deviation from that is just a momentary aberration, I get angry. This is who "we" are. Not all of us, but enough. Trump's continued significant support is enough proof of that.