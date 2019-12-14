Cable News Brain

Most people thankfully don't pay much attention to politics. Really it's a dumb hobby to care what Kellyanne said yesterday. And in the age of Trump, in which time has no meaning, I can't remember what Kellyanne (for example) said *this morning* and I have to pay attention to this stuff.
I think it was a bit different 15 years ago. Maybe winning the daily narrative mattered a bit more then. I think it's all oddly a longer game now, though I'm just thinking out loud.
But, anyway, turn off the damn cable news in campaign and congressional offices. Even 15 years ago that was good advice. It's certainly good advice now.
Gotta read this blog though! That's important!