Dumbest Pitch Ever

I know it's a standard joke now, that this is just some prestige television show with some fascinating plot twists. The writers keep pulling out some crazy shit!
But aside from the plot twists, just think of the cast. Imagine pitching this show in 2001 or whenever. Obviously "...and Donald Trump is president" is nuts. But otherwise! Rudy! The Dersh! Lindsey! President Putin of Russia! Boris Johnson! Tucker Carlson! Nancy Pelosi! Joe Biden! The gay mayor of South Bend! Harvey Weinstein! diGenova and Toensing!