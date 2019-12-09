Monday, December 09, 2019

LIFELONG MCD'S WORKER MAKES ALMOST ONE MILLION DOLLARS

Journalists do something transparently awful.

And then make an even worse attempt at defending it.

Or you could realize the story is actually "Liz Warren made surprisingly little money over the course of many years. Interesting!"

But, Atrios, they do good work, too! Yes, I know, our elite newspapers have both GOOD JOURNALISM and BAD JOURNALISM but the daily politics coverage is almost uniformly shitty and dangerous. And deranged.
by Atrios at 11:06