LIFELONG MCD'S WORKER MAKES ALMOST ONE MILLION DOLLARS

And then make an even worse attempt at defending it.
So you could write that Warren made $1,970,781 from 1985 to 2009. And that would be accurate.— Annie Linskey (@AnnieLinskey) December 9, 2019
But you can also write that Warren made $1,941,679.63 from 1995 to 2009. And that is also accurate.
Or you could realize the story is actually "Liz Warren made surprisingly little money over the course of many years. Interesting!"
But, Atrios, they do good work, too! Yes, I know, our elite newspapers have both GOOD JOURNALISM and BAD JOURNALISM but the daily politics coverage is almost uniformly shitty and dangerous. And deranged.