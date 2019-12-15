Sure Karen

A private campaign is underway to draft Rep. Justin Amash (I-Mich.) as an impeachment manager in the Senate trial of President Trump, a bid to diversify House Democrats’ appeal to voters with a rare conservative voice.And no Amash-the-Traitor won't appeal to conservatives. Trump appeals to conservatives. Ronald Reagan himself could appear on a horse and demand Trump's impeachment and there would be no "cover from GOP accusations that they’re pursuing a partisan impeachment." Even Grover Norquist would forget who Ronald Reagan was.
A group of 30 freshman Democrats, led by Rep. Dean Phillips (D-Minn.), has asked House leaders to consider the libertarian, who left the Republican Party earlier this year, for the small group tasked with arguing its case for removing Trump in the upper chamber, according to several Democratic officials.
The thinking, according to these people, is that Amash would reach conservative voters in a way Democrats can’t, potentially bolstering their case to the public. He also would provide Democrats cover from GOP accusations that they’re pursuing a partisan impeachment; Amash is one of the most conservative members of the House and a vocal Trump critic.
