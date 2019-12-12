WINTER FUNDRAISING FUNSTRAVAGANZA

Doing this every change of season now but lots of people do year end fundraisers and I don't want to step on their toes.
Anyway no one is obligated to give this dumb blog money but if it provides you with some value and entertainment do consider it. Once upon a time I could have made more money by having really annoying ads but even that is barely possible now. Make 30% more than google ads with this auto on ad you can't close! The pitches aren't even tempting anymore. Google and facebook ate internet advertising and likely the entire internet.
Not complaining for me personally though lamenting the decline of the great promise of the internet generally.
Give to charity first. Buy presents for your kids first. But if this is worth a couple of expensive starbucks milkshakes worth of entertainment for you consider.
And thanks to all! People who give during fundraisers, people who give monthly, and the people who throw a tip at me randomly. All appreciated!