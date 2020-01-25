Every single time the Republicans manufacture a fake outrage to distract from the malfeasance and while I'd like to say that reporters just pretend to believe them I honestly think some of these brain worms reporters actually do believe them.
ADAM SCHIFF WORE A BLUE TIE INTO THE SENATE! THIS OUTRAGE WILL NOT STAND.
Most of the time the "outrages" don't even make any sense, and even when they occasionally do... this is Trump's Republican party we are talking about. They are not allowed to take to the fainting couch because somebody said a bad word or similar.