A Conservative MP has called for Brexit to be marked next week with a firework display that can be seen from France and a huge banner hanging from the White Cliffs of Dover.
Natalie Elphicke, the MP for Dover, has urged the UK to celebrate its exit from the European Union by hanging a banner displaying the words “We love the UK” on 31 January.
The newly elected Conservative has suggested the banner should replace a rival 150 sq m “We still love EU” banner which is being crowdfunded by Liberal Democrat MEP Antony Hook.
“Sadly, we can’t stop Brexit now, but we can send a strong message to the world that we still love Europe,” Mr Hook said in a statement announcing the proposal.
Friday, January 24, 2020
The Anglosphere
One thing people in the UK and the US share is a weird belief that people in other countries give a shit what we think about them. Obviously the US matters in the sense that it is powerful and we like to blow people up but otherwise...
by Atrios at 08:30