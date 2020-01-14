That Dems are bad at playing "the game" is true, but that it shouldn't always be goddamn game is a also true. Still it is the case that they too much expect The Hall Monitors to inject truth, which while not an unreasonable desire, it just isn't how things work.
Why? A genuine desire for OBJECTIVE TRUTH to be on their side and the desire for their to be some people appointed to establish that. Lazyness? Politicking is hard work. Fears of upsetting the guy who just won the +12 Trump district? Sometimes, probably, ixnay on the orruption-cay, because we'd best not go there.
I dunno. I don't how to fix it.