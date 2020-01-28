The Keyboard Kingpin, a k a Markos Moulitsas Zúniga, sits at his computer, fires up his Web site, Daily Kos, and commands his followers, who come across like squadrons of rabid lambs, to unleash their venom on those who stand in the way.
-BoBo Brooks, NYT, 2006.
Tuesday, January 28, 2020
The Left Is Young And Mean And Silly And Immature
I think the general "are BERNIE BROS MEAN ONLINE" thing is a bit silly. Assholes online tend to be assholes to people they disagree with, which colors people's perception of such things. But even if you think online bernie bros are uniquely mean on the political internet, this is a trope that has been wheeled out since the Dean campaign. In part it's a cynical tactic, in part it's the general response from a set of people who have never heard criticism From The Left in their lives and they find it jarring and weird. We don't regularly get pieces about angry and mean Trump supporters, but, well, you know...
by Atrios at 10:12