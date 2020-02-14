Bloomberg’s sexism, like that of fellow New York City billionaire Donald Trump, has been prolific and well-documented, but for some reason, the stories about him don’t seem to have taken hold. He is still being embraced by the Democratic establishment as a viable option for its presidential nominee. He surged to third place in several 2020 polls this week; the Democratic National Committee changed its rules to allow him to participate in the next primary debate; House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said his presence in the primary is a “positive one.”OK it's not that valuable a service, I admit, but silver linings I guess.
Friday, February 14, 2020
But I Need That 3rd Boat
Bloomberg is doing a valuable service in allowing me to stop pretending to have any respect for people I have long suspected deserve no respect.
by Atrios at 10:00