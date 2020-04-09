Everything Goes

I admit I can be a bit of a doom and gloomer, but I am much more of a long term Panglossian than Cassandra, generally. I had minor hopes that the paycheck protection plan for businesses and the unemployment insurance expansion might improve things a bit, but the former is anecdotally a disaster because, like everything else, it's a Rube Goldberg machine that relies on THE PRIIIVUUUHT SEECTUUUR, and the latter is not going to be enough for various reasons, including a general UI apparatus which exists in varying degree to prevent people from collecting.
People can't spend money on things even if they want to, many people can't afford to just pay the basic bills, some portion of everyone losing their jobs are losing their health insurance (and many of the rest didn't have it), state and local governments are gonna have to shut down basic services soon.
Huzzah.
Just take the last 6 months of tax withholding from IRS data. All of it. And refund it into accounts.