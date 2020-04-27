New testing blueprint unveiled by WH today says federal government should "act as supplier of last resort" on testing.— Jim Acosta (@Acosta) April 27, 2020
I honestly don't get precisely what the resolution of "being determined to fuck this up as much as possible" and "oh noooes if too many people die maybe Trump won't get re-elected, which is the only reason to care about that particular thing" is.
It's gonna be bad, folks. Mr. Trump, I wish you would take your job seriously! Stop the malarkey!
In a call with governors, Trump suggests some states should reopen schools before the end of the academic year.
President Trump suggested to the nation’s governors on Monday that some should move to reopen their public schools before the end of the academic year, an indication that he is growing impatient with the widespread closures to curb the coronavirus outbreak.