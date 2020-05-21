As experts warn that the push to reopen could lead to a second wave of coronavirus infections across the South in the coming month, some communities are already starting to see their health care systems buckle under strain. Montgomery, Ala. is running out of beds in its intensive care unit, the city’s mayor, Steven Reed, said Wednesday.
The local demographics (race) don't help either. Really the only reason the US reacted as fast as it did - which wasn't fast enough - was because it was hitting relatively affluent, influential, and white populations first, at least "enough" to get attention. Rich people can't really build enough walls to keep it away from them, but for some reason they think they can, and an outbreak among the botched and the bungled "somewhere else" is going to come back for them, eventually.