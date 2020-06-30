According to court documents, a Weston man driving a Tesla slammed into a Massachusetts State Police cruiser that was stopped in the left lane of the road, propelling the SUV forward into Smith's vehicle before spinning out.No software fix for it, either, from what I understand. Just a feature.
A trooper who responded to the scene wrote that Ciarlone said his Tesla was set to Autopilot mode and he "must not have been paying attention."
Tuesday, June 30, 2020
Can't See Stationary Vehicles
A pretty much established feature of Tesla's "autopilot" is that if it's traveling at highway speed it can't recognize stationary objects fast enough to do anything about them.
